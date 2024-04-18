NHL Rumors: Stanley Cup Playoff Format, and Patrick Kane

The NHL is not interested in changing their Stanley Cup playoff format

TSN: The NHL has run with four rounds of playoffs and the winning team needing to win 16 games for almost the last four decades. Despite the NHL now up to 32 teams and the discussions surrounding changing the playoff format, it doesn’t appear to be in the works according to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

“We’re not giving any thought to expanding the playoffs. We have no interest in it. What we have is working very well. When you look at how our playoffs play out, the number of six- and seven-game series, the competitiveness of it, nothing in anybody else’s playoffs rivals that.”

Bettman believes it makes the 82-game regular season more valuable.

TSN: The 35-year-old Patrick Kane isn’t looking to hang them up anytime soon and is looking to play for multiple seasons. Will it be back with Detroit or will he have to find a fit elsewhere?

James Duthie: “We talk a lot about free agent busts. Patrick Kane would not be one of those. It’s turned out really well for Kane and for Detroit – 47 points in 49 games.

So what does the future hold for Patrick CJ?”

Chris Johnston: “Well, that future was unknown even as soon as when he came back, right, in the fall after hip resurfacing surgery procedure. No NHL player had gone through previously and because of that strong performance he’s had this year, he’s energized. He wants to play not just one more season, he’s looking at multiple seasons, is the 35-year-old.

I had a chance to catch up with him recently. He mentioned that he thinks he’ll be even stronger when he comes back next year because he hasn’t been able to use the last couple of summers to train properly. He’s loved his time in Detroit. No question you’d like to be back with the Red Wings if there’s a fit there.

But at this point with, all eyes on the playoff race, we’ll have to wait until they played their final game before we get more clarity on that.”