NHL Rumors: Stars, Hurricanes, Canadiens, and the Islanders

Logan Stankoven and two first part of the Mikko Rantanen trade

Jeff Marek: Logan Stankoven and two first-round picks will be a part of the Mikko Rantanen Dallas Stars-Carolina Hurricanes trade whenever it become official.

Jason Greger: “Canes wouldn’t have got that package for Necas, but Canes are a worse team today than they were yesterday and going back to when they had Necas and Drury. Washington’s road to East Final looks much easier than FLA, TB and TOR’s.”

The Montreal Canadiens kicked tires on Dylan Cozens

NHL Watcher: Pierre LeBrun said on TSN that the Montreal Canadiens had kicked tires on Dylan Cozens before he was traded to the Senators.

The New York Islanders aren’t trading Kyle Palmieri

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that the New York Islanders have told pending UFA forward Kyle Palmieri that he’s not going to be traded and they will continue to work on an extension over the next few days.

Quiet around Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and they have some extra defensemen

Stefen Rosner: Haven’t heard much talk around New York Islanders Jean-Gabriel Pageau lately.

There had been some interest from the Vegas Golden Knights. The Edmonton Oilers had some interest but that was before Trent Frederic.

Still some questions around their defense as there is a log-jam on the blue line.

On the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers JJ Peterka speculation

Michael Augello: “On the #Sabres front, the Peterka to NYR rumors are puzzling when you take into consideration what Kevyn Adams has said about making a hockey deal.

Who from the #Rangers would be coming back? LaFreniere? Or is it part of a bigger deal that includes a RHD like Brayden Schnieder.”

