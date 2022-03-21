NHL Rumors: Status, Team Needs and Potentially Available for Each Team

Sportsnet: The status for each team leading into the deadline, their team needs and who/what is potentially available.

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Status: Seller, but suitor for Jakob Chychrun

Team needs: Futures, defencemen

Potentially available: Rickard Rakell, Maxime Comtois, Isac Lundestrom, Andrej Sustr, John Gibson

ARIZONA COYOTES

Status: Seller

Team needs: Draft picks, prospects

Potentially available: Phil Kessel, Lawson Crouse, Jakob Chychrun, Karel Vejmelka

BOSTON BRUINS

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Forward, defenceman, winger

Potentially available: Jake DeBrusk, Draft picks, prospects

BUFFALO SABRES

Status: Seller, but could add a defenceman

Team needs: Draft picks, prospects, youngish top-four defenceman

Potentially available: Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk, Craig Anderson

CALGARY FLAMES

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defenceman

Potentially available: Sean Monahan, any 2022 draft pick, Jakob Pelletier

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defenceman

Potentially available: Draft picks, prospects

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Status: Seller

Team needs: Anything for the future

Potentially available: Marc-Andre Fleury, Calvin de Haan, Patrick Kane, Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Strome, Ryan Carpenter

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Status: Buyer, big-game hunter

Team needs: Forwards

Potentially available: Shane Bowers, Bowen Byram, Justin Barron, picks, prospects

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Status: Seller, with buying potential

Team needs: Futures

Potentially available: Joonas Korpisalo, Max Domi, Dean Kukan, don’t say Patrik Laine

DALLAS STARS

Status: Likely buyer, possible seller

Team needs: Defence, forward, backup goalie

Potentially available: John Klingberg, Braden Holtby, Alexander Radulov, picks, prospects

DETROIT RED WINGS

Status: Seller with surprise potential

Team needs: Futures, young NHLers

Potentially available: Nick Leddy, Thomas Greiss, Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina, Marc Staal

EDMONTON OILERS

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Snarly defenceman, goalie

Potentially available: Non-first-round picks, Josh Archibald, Dmitri Samorukov, Tyson Barrie

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Status: Buyer, blockbuster potential

Team needs: Top-four defenceman, more forwards because why not?

Potentially available: Spencer Knight, Mackie Samoskevich, whatever draft picks they have left

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defenceman or forward with term

Potentially available: Alex Turcotte, prospects, picks

MINNESOTA WILD

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defence, goaltending

Potentially available: Kevin Fiala, picks, non-Marco Rossi prospects

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Status: Seller

Team needs: Anything for the future

Potentially available: Artturi Lehkonen, Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson, Jonathan Drouin, Christian Dvorak,

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Status: Buyer, but could sell

Team needs: Forward, defence

Potentially available: Filip Forsberg, picks, prospects

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Status: Seller and buyer

Team needs: Goaltending

Potentially available: Mackenzie Blackwood, Pavel Zacha, P.K. Subban, Ty Smith

NY ISLANDERS

Status: Seller

Team needs: Reset for next season

Potentially available: Zdeno Chara, Anthony Beauvillier, Semyon Varlamov, Cal Clutterbuck, Scott Mayfield, Josh Bailey

NY RANGERS

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defenceman, right winger

Potentially available: Alexandar Georgiev, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kravtsov, Braden Schneider, Nils Lundkvist, picks

OTTAWA SENATORS

Status: Seller

Team needs: Prospects, picks

Potentially available: Anton Forsberg, Chris Tierney, Zach Sanford, Austin Watson, Tyler Ennis, Erik Brannstrom, Victor Mete

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Status: Seller

Team needs: Anything for the future

Potentially available: Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim, Justin Braun, Keith Yandle, Martin Jones

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Second line winger, mobile defenceman

Potentially available: Draft picks, John Marino, Marcus Pettersso

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Status: Soft seller

Team needs: Futures

Potentially available: Jacob Middleton, James Reimer

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Status: Seller

Team needs: Futures

Potentially available: Marcus Johansson, Carson Soucy, Haydn Fleury

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defenceman

Potentially available: Jordan Binnington, Futures

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Depth

Potentially available: 2022 first-rounder, prospects

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Fourth line forward, goalie

Potentially available: Nick Robertson, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrazek

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Status: Seller for the right offer

Team needs: Re-shape the team for the future, but not to rebuild

Potentially available: Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller, Tyler Myers, Jaroslav Halak, Luke Schenn

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Status: Dice roller

Team needs: Goaltending, maybe defence or forward depending on injury outlooks

Potentially available: Reilly Smith, draft picks

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Status: Buyer

Team needs: Goalie, depth forward

Potentially available: Ilya Samsonov, futures

WINNIPEG JETS

Status: On the fence

Team needs: Pieces to reset with

Potentially available: Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny