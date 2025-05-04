NHL Rumors: Steve Yzerman And Alex Nedeljkovic

Steve Yzerman Has Several Battles On His Hands

Max Bultman of The Athletic: Yes, Steve Yzerman opened up his end of the year press conference with a prepared statement. He spent the 52 minutes talking about the Dylan Larkin statement on the trade deadline.

Yzerman said soon after that Larkin’s comments were not what prompted him to go out of his way to discuss the deadline — “Not really, no, I mean it’s been talked about since the trade deadline,” he said — but that last line in particular, about the Montreal Canadiens and the St. Louis Blues making the playoffs “led by their best players,” certainly seemed pointed.

It is safe to say things are not okay between Larkin and Yzerman. Also, Larkin may not be the only player who feels this way. Scoring depth was an issue and the penalty kill was a gigantic problem. The offer sheet is out but it is clear a “bigger” mix is needed. Whether this comes by trade or signings remains to be seen.

Yzerman hemmed and hawed about going after free agents while being diligent. Alex Tanguay and Jay Varade appear safe among the coaching staff. Detroit did move on from their goaltending coach and video coach. It may not be hard to see why as their penalty kill and goaltending were less than ideal. Part of that falls on Yzerman and coaching, however.

NHL Rumors: Coaching Carousel

Alex Nedeljkovic Faces Uphill Battle In Pittsburgh

Seth Rorabaugh of Pittsburgh Tribune Live: There is the reality that Alex Nedeljkovic faces. Now, this is not easy. He wants to stay but does Kyle Dubas want to move on. Tristan Jarry may be the starter once again depending on what direction Dubas goes. Add in prospect Sergei Murashov and four goaltenders (Joel Blomqvist too) feels like too many.

Ownership down to the fans know that goaltending is not up to the NHL sniff test. How much of that was on the defense? Nedeljkovic just wants to get better but it appears better might not even be good enough in Pittsburgh.

