NHL Rumors: Steven Stamkos Fits Perfectly with the Lightning

Steven Stamkos Could Get a Similar Deal to Another Superstar to Stay in Tampa

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter and was asked about Steven Stamkos and whether he will sign a deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning to stay there.

Jay Onrait: It’s time for the Insider Trading After Show. One of my favorite segments is our special guest on this edition, Craig Button, once again from Las Vegas, where he’s covering the NHL Draft for us.

Craig, we heard the Insiders talk about Steven Stamkos does not have a contract yet does not have an extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning as we head to the free agency on Monday. If he doesn’t have a contract by Monday, would you be shocked, Craig? Would you be surprised that he had gotten to that point?

Craig Button: “Yes, I would be. Would I be massively surprised? No, but I would be surprised. Steven Stamkos has played his entire adult life since the time he was drafted first overall in Tampa. He doesn’t know any other organization. He’s the captain, two-time Stanley Cup champion. And when you watch where the Tampa Bay Lightning are currently with the salary Cap and the fact that Steven Stamkos is still a really strong performer in the NHL, I just see a fit there.

As much as maybe Steven Stamkos wants to go out and hear what other teams have to say, I ultimately see him as a Tampa Bay Lightning. I think the Tampa Bay Lightning are going to work to try to make sure that they can find a way to keep Steven Stamkos.

I don’t know; it’s not going to be an eight-year deal. But I think that much like the Evgeni Malkin deal that he signed to Pittsburgh, it was $25 million over four years. Probably a little bit higher for Steven Stamkos. But I see an opportunity for Tampa Bay and Steven Stamkos to keep the relationship together for the foreseeable future.”