NHL Rumors: Talbot, Andersen, Penguins, Reaves, Lucic, Rangers and Stars

Cam Talbot heading to LA

Kevin Weekes: The Los Angeles Kings are expected to sign goaltender Cam Talbot to a one-year deal according to sources.

Penguins could be interested in Frederik Andersen though a Hurricanes return not ruled out

Pierre LeBrun: It’s sounding like Frederik Andersen will be going to the open market but the door isn’t closed for a return to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Depending on what the Pittsburgh Penguins decide to do with Tristan Jarry, Andersen could be an option for the Penguins.

Dan Rosen: When spoke with Hurricanes GM Don Waddell earlier this week, he seemed confident about bringing back Andersen and Antti Raanta, though it’s possible that something has changed.

Maybe Andersen wants to see what other options could be available to him.

The Hurricanes could go with a Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov tandem.

A three year deal for Reaves from the Leafs?

Darren Dreger: It’s believed that Ryan Reaves will be signing a three-year extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs given the level of interest. His cap hit could come in around $1.3 million per. The Wild didn’t want to go more than two years.

Signs still pointing to Milan Lucic to Boston

Pierre LeBrun: As it’s been talked about this week, signs pointing to Milan Lucic signing with the Boston Bruins. The deal still needs to be completed but that’s the direction it’s headed in.

The Rangers will be looking for discounted players

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers don’t have any salary cap space available and they’ll be looking for discounted players to hopefully find a hidden gem or two to help fill out their final roster spots.

The Stars have two areas to fill and limited money

David Pagnotta: The Dallas Stars have around $5 million in space and they need a defenseman and would like to add a top-nine forward.

They are interested in Blake Wheeler but he’s looking to sign in the Eastern Conference.