NHL Rumors: Notable New NTC/NMC, and the Vancouver Canucks

No-trade and No-movement clauses that kick in on July 1st

Frank Seravalli: No notable new no-trade clauses and no-movement clauses that kick in today according to @CapFriendly.

William Nylander (TOR): Mod-NTC

Auston Matthews (TOR): Full NMC

Mitch Marner (TOR): Full NMC

Travis Sanheim (PHI): Full NTC

Jakob Chychrun (OTT): M-NTC

Brandon Carlo (BOS): M-NTC

Christian Dvorak (MTL): M-NTC

J.T. Miller (VAN): Full NMC

MacKenzie Weegar (CGY): Full NTC

Canucks need to be smart with their cap space, have two holes to fill

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks could use a third-line center and a second-pairing defenseman. The Canucks created some cap space but they need to be smart with it according to GM Patrik Allvin.

“Just because we open up some cap space here. . . I want to make sure we spend the money wisely and not just going out and spending everything right away. We all know that it could be costly to be in the free agent market, but, you know, I still think we have some internal projects and hopefully some of the younger players will show us they’re ready to compete for spots, too.”

Allvin wants to make sure he’s got some money available for the trade market after July 1st.

The Canucks have been linked to free agent defensemen Carson Soucy and Ian Cole. Scott Mayfield and Connor Clifton could be two other options that may not cost a ton.

Third line center options could include Pius Suter, Noel Acciari and Nick Bjugstad.

The Vegas Golden Knights only got a third-round pick for Reilly Smith, who is more accomplished than Brock Boeser, and the Canucks would need to get more than a third for him.

“It definitely complicates things,” Allvin said of the trade environment. “I think teams looking at players with term, it makes it harder to move them.”