NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall and Henrik Lundqvist

Taylor Hall on how things have changed

Mike Battaglino of NHL.com: Pending unrestricted free agent forward Taylor Hall on how things have changed for the rest of the season and for the offseason.

“It’s a variable for sure, but I think you look around the world and there’s people that are in much tougher spots than I am,” Hall told Sportsnet in remarks published Saturday. “And it’s completely out of my hands, so, whether I’m going to become a free agent or not, I think it’s nice that there’s hockey left to be played, and I can really just focus on that and then see what happens from there.”

Hall adds that he says living in Arizona is “awesome” and loves for their coaching staff. He said the only complaint would be the location of the arena.

Rangers Henrik Lundqvist thinking he has a few more years left in him

Anthony Scultore of Forever Blue Shirts: In an interview with Johan Rylander for Swedish site gp.se, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said he wants to continue playing in the NHL for a few more years.

(Scultore spoke with Rylander about the translations to make sure they were presented in the right context after translation)

Lundqvist said he was a bit surprised that ended up being the Rangers No. 3 goalie, but he understands the situation they were in. He knows that they are looking ahead, but it wasn’t part of his plan when the season started.

Lundqvist on the buyout rumors.

“It’s not in my mind right now, “ was his reply. “The focus is training and this summer. Now we go for it right here. I can sense that I have it in me – to go another few years over there in the NHL. I’m sure about it!”

If the Rangers do buy him out, his time in New York would be over, but his time in the NHL may not be.