NHL Rumors: Teams Are Calling About Nikita Zadorov, But He’s Likely Not Getting Traded

Rick Dhaliwal: Dan Milstein, the agent for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov doesn’t believe the rumors that his client could be traded at the deadline.

Rick Dhaliwal: Milstein on Zadorov’s future: “I dont know where these rumours start, that’s you guys. Nikita loves it in Vancouver and I will talk with the #Canucks after the season about an extension.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Canucks president Jim Rutherford: “No, we have not been shopping Zadorov.”

Donnie & Dhaliwal: Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on the rumors that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Taylor: “Lots of noise right now when you talk about the Vancouver Canucks regarding Nikita Zadorov. I think it started with you. And actually, you know what, it started January 24th.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.”

Taylor: “When you think about it, when he got benched in the third period by Rick Tocchet. That was the game against St. Louis.”

Dhaliwal: “The Blues. Yep.”

Taylor: “So when, when I say there’s lots of noise to the point even where people were saying this recently acquired hulking defenseman that the type of defenseman Rick Tocchet clearly covets.”

Dhaliwal: “Craves. Yeah.”

Taylor: “Is he, is he long for the Canuck organization? What do you hear?”

Dhaliwal: “Okay, so, Donnie, here we go. As I said , the Canucks brass are holding their scouting meetings in Arizona this week. They’re wrapping up . So you got Rutherford, Allvin and the pro scouts everybody Donnie. They just shipped everyone together. Arizona meetings last four days. Trade deadlines five weeks away.

Now, Rutherford and Allvin would have dealt with the Kuzemenko (since traded) and the Zadorov rumors yesterday. You know that Dan Milstein was on the phone to both of them .”

Taylor: “You know that?”

Dhaliwal: “What do you mean? Obviously he would have been. I mean, my goodness.”

Taylor: “You said you know.”

Dhaliwal: “I’m saying it that way. You know he was on the phone.”

Taylor: “I don’t know.”

Dhaliwal: “I’m telling you he was. Milstein’s not happy right now with the, the rumors about Zadorov. How they got out yesterday.”

Taylor: “Kuzmenko too.”

Dhaliwal: “I don’t think he’s doing cartwheels for the first time in Vancouver. Are team’s calling on Zadorov? Yes, Don teams are calling on Zadorov. Are the Canucks gonna move them? They would be crazy to tinker with this blue line. It’s got the size and the grit you need heading into the playoffs. That’s a tough blue line to play against right now Don, with the way it’s constructed right now.

Zadorov’s a UFA. No contract talks yet. I believe the plan when they got him from Calgary Donnie was to sign him and then trade him. But here’s what happens with hockey people. They change your minds.”

Taylor: “sign him then…”

Dhaliwal: “No sign and then, no trade for him and sign him. That’s what I believe the plan was. What did I say? The plan was to trade.”

Taylor: “You said sign him and trade him.”

Dhaliwal: “Listen to me. The plan was to trade for him and then sign him. But things change.”

Taylor: “And then trade him again.”

Dhaliwal: “Hockey people change your minds all the time. Where we are at now right now.”

Taylor: “So where does all this talk come from?”

Dhaliwal: “It’s out there. It’s out there and I, you know, like it’s out there. I heard on the weekend as well. You know, there was a possibility they could make them available. But Dan shot it down .”

Taylor: “Dan Milstein.”

Dhaliwal: “Dan Milstein told me that they’re not moving. They’re not trading them. He was not happy that that rumor got out but it was a rumor they got out. It was a rumor that got out and he’s not happy with it. But I believe he talked to the Canucks .

And you know, I don’t think they’re gonna move him. But again, teams are calling on the Zadorov. Yes. Are they going to move them? That’s the great unknown.”

Taylor: “Is this an off-ice issue? An on-ice issue? Both.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that Don. If it’s on ice or off ice. All I know is that the rumor started. Friedman dropped it . And then it got to Milstein. He didn’t like it and he obviously called the Canucks to get clarification and I believe that the Canucks you know basically are getting calls on the guy.”