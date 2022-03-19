NHL Rumors: Teams Calling the Red Wings about Tyler Bertuzzi, Who Wants to Stay

Daniella Bruce: Tyler Bertuzzi said that he “100 percent” wants to remain in Detroit and adds “I want to be a Red Wing.”

Helene St. James: Bertuzzi: “Not once have I ever said I want to leave.” Bertuzzi adds that he nor his agent have spoken with GM Steve Yzerman about a trade.

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: Trade speculation remains for Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Could tonight’s game be his last in Red Wings jersey? Speculation has been growing all week.

Frank Seravalli on Friday:

“There’s something out there,” Seravalli said. “I don’t know exactly what it is, or what’s the proper way to frame it but the Red Wings have let everyone know they’re open for business. And I think Bertuzzi has let them know that he’s open to moving on. I don’t think it’s a trade request, or anything but I do think that he would be a guy that’s okay with a trade.”

Bertuzzi is ineligible to play in Canada as he is unvaccinated. If he’s moved, going to the Eastern Conference is more likely given the number of Canadian teams in the Western playoff picture.

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period reported interested teams include The Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 27-year old Bertuzzi has another year left at $4.75 million.

After the Brandon Hagel trade, maybe someone will step up with a big offer.