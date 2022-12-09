NHL Rumors: Teams like Stars and Flames can’t fit Brock Boeser’s contract without help

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres and Price show on the teams that could potentially be interested in Brock Boeser.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sekeres: “The value is where it is now Dreg’s. There’s a belief here and josh, he played with Pettersson, that if he players with Peter, he plays with Horvat and he can score more goals, that there would be more value. Then maybe the Canucks would better off trading him at that deadline or in the summer.

Do you know whether that’s the Canucks consideration here or is it just at the point where as soon as a palatable deal comes around, they’re going to make the move and not worry about whether they can rebuild as much value as possible here?”

Dreger: “Well, palatable is the right way to put it but that is also challenging because it’s a cap situation for all the teams that would be interested, and are interested. I know there are a few teams that are interested but for cap reasons they just can’t do it right now.

I think of the Dallas Stars. Dallas is in the market for a top-six. I think of the Calgary Flames. Calgary’s made it abundantly clear that they’d like to add but they can’t do it. Neither one of those teams can do it unless there is a way you can make it work dollar-in, dollar-out.

And then it even gets more complicated. Could there be a team that would take on Brock right now if Vancouver was interested in retaining salary? Yeah, I believe that to be the case. I believe they could find a team to take on Boeser if Vancouver retains.

Vancouver isn’t going to retain. They don’t feel they have to because, look, I think we all agree Brock Boeser is a good hockey player and from an age standpoint, he ticks a lot boxes for teams.

There’s a belief, take issue with this if you will, that he’s a 20 to 25-goal guy. He’s going to have to prove that, and let’s see it when it happens, but if as a Canucks organization you’re putting that sort of expectation on what the new team is getting out of Brock Boeser, then there’s got to be considerable return, and that’s not eating salary to make sure you can make that move.