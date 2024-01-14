NHL Rumors: Teams looking for centers, and 25 NHL trade candidates

The Canucks are looking for a top-six forward, and there are several teams looking for a center

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Vancouver Canucks president of hockey ops Jim Rutherford told him they are looking at the possibility of adding a top-six forward.

“…and one of the things we touched on was the trade deadline, and one of the things he said was currently what the Canucks are looking at is the idea of potentially adding a top-six forward. It’s worth pointing out that there’s seven-and-a-half weeks before March 8 and that might change, but that was his answer when I asked about an area potentially of need.”

Darren Dreger adds that the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers and possibly the Washington Capitals could also be looking for a No. 2 or No. 3 centerman. Montreal Canadiens Sean Monahan could be one of the first centers traded before the deadline.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Vegas Golden Knights

“You gotta go back to the off-season and when the Canadiens signed the veteran forward, they had an agreement that said ‘we will trade you when the time is right to a contending team’ or a team of your choice.”

Sportsnet: 25 NHL trade candidates that could be dealt before the March 8th trade deadline – in alphabetical order.

Jake Allen – Candiens – G – $3.85 million cap hit

Adam Boqvist – Blue Jackets – RHD – $2.6 million cap hit

Michael Bunting – Hurricanes – LW – $4.5 million cap hit

Anthony Duclair – Sharks – W – $3 million cap hit

Mario Ferraro – Sharks – LHD – $3.25 million cap hit

Morgan Frost – Flyers – C – $2.1 million cap hit

John Gibson – Ducks – G – $6.4 million cap hit

Jake Guentzel – Penguins – LW – $6 million cap hit

Noah Hanifin – Flames – LHD – $4.95 million cap hit

Adam Henrique – Ducks – C – $5.825 million cap hit

Nils Hoglander – Canucks – LW – $1.1 million cap hit

Andrei Kuzmenko – Canucks – LW – $5.5 million cap hit

Kevin Labanc – Sharks – RW – $4.725 million cap hit

Elias Lindholm – Flames – C – $4.85 million cap hit

Ilya Lyubushkin – Ducks – RHD – $2.75 million cap hit

Jacob Markstrom – Flames – G – $6 million cap hit

Elvis Merzlikins – Blue Jackets – G – $5.4 million cap hit

Sean Monahan – Canadiens – C – $1.985 million cap hit

Tanner Pearson – Canadiens – LW – $3.25 million cap hit

Andrew Peeke – Blue Jackets – RHD – $2.75 million cap hit

NHL Rumors: Florida To Follow Tampa Model When it Comes To Sam Reinhart

David Savard – Canadiens – RHD – $3.5 million cap hit

Nick Seeler – Flyers – LHD – $775,000 cap hit

Chris Tanev – Flames – RHD – $4.5 million cap hit

Dan Vladar – Flames – G – $2.2 million cap hit

Sean Walker – Flyers – RHD – $2.65 million