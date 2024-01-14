NHL Rumors: Teams looking for centers, and 25 NHL trade candidates

The Canucks are looking for a top-six forward, and there are several teams looking for a center
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Vancouver Canucks president of hockey ops Jim Rutherford told him they are looking at the possibility of adding a top-six forward.
“…and one of the things we touched on was the trade deadline, and one of the things he said was currently what the Canucks are looking at is the idea of potentially adding a top-six forward. It’s worth pointing out that there’s seven-and-a-half weeks before March 8 and that might change, but that was his answer when I asked about an area potentially of need.”
Darren Dreger adds that the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers and possibly the Washington Capitals could also be looking for a No. 2 or No. 3 centerman. Montreal Canadiens Sean Monahan could be one of the first centers traded before the deadline.
“You gotta go back to the off-season and when the Canadiens signed the veteran forward, they had an agreement that said ‘we will trade you when the time is right to a contending team’ or a team of your choice.”
Sportsnet: 25 NHL trade candidates that could be dealt before the March 8th trade deadline – in alphabetical order.
Jake Allen – Candiens – G – $3.85 million cap hit
Adam Boqvist – Blue Jackets – RHD – $2.6 million cap hit
Michael Bunting – Hurricanes – LW – $4.5 million cap hit
Anthony Duclair – Sharks – W – $3 million cap hit
Mario Ferraro – Sharks – LHD – $3.25 million cap hit
Morgan Frost – Flyers – C – $2.1 million cap hit
John Gibson – Ducks – G – $6.4 million cap hit
Jake Guentzel – Penguins – LW – $6 million cap hit
Noah Hanifin – Flames – LHD – $4.95 million cap hit
Adam Henrique – Ducks – C – $5.825 million cap hit
Nils Hoglander – Canucks – LW – $1.1 million cap hit
Andrei Kuzmenko – Canucks – LW – $5.5 million cap hit
Kevin Labanc – Sharks – RW – $4.725 million cap hit
Elias Lindholm – Flames – C – $4.85 million cap hit
Ilya Lyubushkin – Ducks – RHD – $2.75 million cap hit
Jacob Markstrom – Flames – G – $6 million cap hit
Elvis Merzlikins – Blue Jackets – G – $5.4 million cap hit
Sean Monahan – Canadiens – C – $1.985 million cap hit
Tanner Pearson – Canadiens – LW – $3.25 million cap hit
Andrew Peeke – Blue Jackets – RHD – $2.75 million cap hit
David Savard – Canadiens – RHD – $3.5 million cap hit
Nick Seeler – Flyers – LHD – $775,000 cap hit
Chris Tanev – Flames – RHD – $4.5 million cap hit
Dan Vladar – Flames – G – $2.2 million cap hit
Sean Walker – Flyers – RHD – $2.65 million