NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-MTL and CBJ-NJ, Jakob Vrana, and Jakob Chychrun

Scouting the Blackhawks and Canadiens

Ben Pope: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Chicago Blackhawks – Montreal Canadiens games include the Winnipeg Jets (2), Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Scouting the Blue Jackets and Devils

Coby Maeir: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils game include the Seattle Kraken, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers.

Mark Scheig: “Interesting to me anyway that the Kraken, Canucks and Panthers each with reps at Nationwide tonight. They also had reps there for the Leafs/Blue Jackets game Friday.”

Are the Red Wings showcasing Jakub Vrana?

David Pagnotta: Last week it seemed unlikely, but the Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Jakub Vrana. Are they trying to showcase him for a trade?

James Nichols: Believe that the New York Islanders should give Vrana a chance.

James Nichols: Think the New Jersey Devils will be looking for bigger fish and have the assets to go after a sure thing. The Islanders have limited assets, so it could be a high-risk, high-reward situation.

Growing tired of the Jakob Chychrun saga but maybe it’s nearing an end

TSN: Gino Reda adds that things have intensified since the Arizona Coyotes said that they won’t play defenseman Jakob Chychrun while they continue to look for a trade. Are some getting tired of this?

Darren Dreger says that those who have been involved in the trade process it was been especially the case. GMs may be tired of trying to negotiate. It’s been going on for over a year.

“I think we can all appreciate Bill Armstrong‘s position – he’s trying to utilize every tactic to squeeze everything out of a Chychrun return that he possibly can. But you’re right, it has been a frustrating process for many – some describing it as ‘deal fatigue’ at this point – but given how the Coyotes are dealing with Chyrchun right now, it does feel that this saga is about to end. ”