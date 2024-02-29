NHL Rumors: Teams that could be in the goalie market and who could be available

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The New Jersey Devils continue to monitor the goalie market and have made calls on Jacob Markstrom, Jake Allen, John Gibson, Juuse Saros, Elvis Merzlikins, Tristan Jarry, and Linus Ullmark.

Expect the Colorado Avalanche to acquire a backup before the deadline.

Goaltending seems like a low priority for the Carolina Hurricanes right now. Frederik Andersen is close to returning and Pyotr Kochetkov is over his rocky start.

Adding a goaltender may be a low priority for the Los Angeles Kings at the moment as they now ride on the coattails for David Rittich.

Although goaltending doesn’t appear to be an issue for Edmonton Oilers management, maybe it should be.

Trade targets – goaltending

Juuse Saros – Nashville Predators – GM Barry Trotz has told teams that as long as the Preds are in the race, Saros isn’t going anywhere. It will take a huge offer for them to move him.

Jacob Markstrom – Calgary Flames – Will the New Jersey Devils revisit talks? Could be an offseason move from the Flames.

?Devils Thought of the Day ? Trade Deadline Approaching Could Devils Revisit Goalie Market in Summer as Teams Keep Their Players For Stretch Run? @FullPressNHL @myNHLTradeRumor @FP_Coverage Thoughts #njdevils #flames #preds pic.twitter.com/zBYxaoli1e — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) February 28, 2024

Charlie Lindgren – Washington Capitals – The Caps have gotten back in the race so they may not be in trade mode. He carries a $1.1 million hit through next season. Unlikely to move at the deadline but could be moved in the offseason.

Jake Allen – Montreal Canadiens – At 50 percent retained he’d cost $1.9 million through next season.

Kaapo Kahkonen – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA at $2.75 million who has a save percentage over .900 on a bad team.

Anton Forsberg – Ottawa Senators – The 31-year-old has a $2.75 million cap hit next season, and despite having a sub .890 save percentage, some think there could be a market.