NHL Rumors: Teams to Keep an Eye on Leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline

Intriguing teams to watch leading up to the NHL trade deadline

Sportsnet: Justin Bourne and Luke Gazdic touch on what is going to happen with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline, and which teams should you keep an eye on leading up to the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Faizal Khamisa: “What’s going to happen in Pittsburgh Justin? Not like the city in general, the Penguins, and their hockey team.”

Bourne: “Well, I think they’re going to be stubborn. It’s Crosby, it’s Malkin and it’s Letang. I think they’re not going to just roll over and trade everyone and try again next year. I think they’re going to buy. Add a player or two and try to push for, it’s a soft sort of, you know, wild card race. I think they’re still going to try to get back in it, and they’ll lose in heartbreaking fashion, missed by one or two points

Gazdic: “I wish I had an answer for you, but I told (Faizel) I feel like that emoji that this guy (shrugs shoulders), I’m not sure. I really don’t know. I want to see them have success, but I’m not sure where Kyle’s headed with this team.”

Khamisa: “I mean, by that logic, they would be a very intriguing team ahead of the trade deadline, but is there a more intriguing team, Luke, to you?”

Gazdic: “I got to think Vegas. They might be in first place at the time, and you just never know what they’re up to. They probably have something up their sleeve. Imagining they’re planning something, so I’ll go with Vegas.”

Bourne: “On sportsnet.ca right now you can find Nick Kypreos’s trade board, and I think three of the top six are Pettersson, Miller, Boeser. Like I got the Canucks for sure. There’s still a lot unfolding there. Miller doesn’t seem happy. his interview night didn’t seem thrilled. So they’re gonna be a must watch team.”

