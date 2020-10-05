NHL Rumors: The Anaheim Ducks Are Open To Trading The No. 6 Pick, Five Hypothetical Trades Involving It

The Anaheim Ducks are open to moving the No. 6 pick in the draft

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Anaheim Ducks assistant GM Martin Madden on if the Ducks could move their first-round pick, No. 6 overall.

“And it depends who’s still there,” he added. “That top 12 is attractive from start to finish. If we think we can maximize it by moving up or moving down, we will. I don’t think we’re married to 6 at all, actually.”

Madden on if there could be more trades at the draft and movement within the first round.

“I don’t know if it’s because I get more current, consistent updates on it. To me, there seems to be more talk this last two weeks than there have been over the last two or three years. Because of the cap situation for many teams, I think many teams are looking at using their draft capital to solve some of those issues. So, I would be surprised if there was not more movement in the first and early second round this year. I’d be surprised if we didn’t have it.”

Five hypothetical trades for the Ducks involving the No. 6 pick

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks have three picks in the top 36, with their first pick being at No. 6. Looking at some hypothetical trades from the farfetched to maybe realistic,

Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine for the No. 6, a 2021 first-round pick and Josh Manson.

Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba and the No. 9 pick for the No. 6 and 36 pick and Eric Gudbranson but probably Josh Manson.

Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander and the No. 15 for the No. 6, Josh Manson, and a 2021 second-round pick or Troy Terry.

Carolina Hurricanes Jake Bean and the No. 13 for the No. 6 pick.

Florida Panthers No. 12, a 2020 third-round originally from Colorado, and Owen Tippet for the No. 6 pick.