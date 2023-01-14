NHL Rumors: The asking price for Erik Karlsson, and how to fit Bo Horvat in Colorado

Three first-round picks for Erik Karlsson?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has four years left on his contract at $11.5 million, and he has a full no-trade and full no-movement clause. With Brent Burns gone, Karlsson has more room, better opportunities and is putting up his best numbers as a Shark.

The Sharks have reportedly asked for three first-round draft picks for Karlsson and the Sharks are willing retain 18 percent of the $11.5 million. That would make his cap hit $9.4 million.

Potential Fits

Ottawa Senators – May not want to give up assets and how many $8 million-plus players can you have? Also, they have Alex DeBrincat to re-sign.

What about the Seattle Kraken, Columbus Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs or Washington Capitals?

There aren’t really any perfect fits. Karlsson also has to approve the team.

Corey Masisak: Sharks GM Mike Grier when asked about the report that he asked for three first-round picks for defenseman Erik Karlsson: “I’m not going to really get into what we are asking for, but I don’t think that’s totally accurate.”

Grier said that teams have inquired about Karlsson and there is interest.

On how the Avalanche could fit Bo Horvat

Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli on how the Colorado Avalanche could possibly go after Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Seravalli: “So the only way to really go after Bo Horvat, which seems to be all the rage, is talking about Colorado and Horvat.

The only way to really do it and re-sign him for next year is to trade Sam Girard. Maybe not to Vancouver, in a seperate deal. But that seems like the only path forward.

Gregor: “Yeah, that makes sense.”

Seravalli: “He doesn’t have any trade protection obviously, being only 24. But that contract to me is like, I think it’s a really safe bet. I think Sam Girard already is a second-pair guy. At $5 million, that’s essentually market rate.

Can he continue to progress and far exceed that? I think the answer is yes.”