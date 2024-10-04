NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins, Jeremy Swayman Numbers That Are Being Tossed Around

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The In-Season Cup episode, on what some of the numbers being tossed around between the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman, and if there would be any long-term issues if he does re-sign.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Alright. Swayman. Bruins. I think the Bruins, before that media conference on Monday, had eight times 7.5 (million) on the table. I think after that press conference on Monday, whether they did it formally or not, everybody knows they have eight times eight on the table.

They started, and I think Ryan Whitney was right on at four times 6.25 (million). I think at one time, they had eight times 6.5 (million) on the table, or thereabouts. So if you talk about the stake in the ground, that’s where Boston started here. Now they’re at eight.

Jeremy Swayman, as I’ve reported many times, I’ve heard his initial stake in the ground was Charlie McAvoy, eight times 9.5 (million). It is harder to figure out exactly where Swayman is, but I do believe he’s come down. And if the Bruins are eight, I think, I can’t say this 100% but you people pay for my opinions with what you pay for this podcast. So my opinion is, he’s around nine, high eights. That is purely my opinion, based on everything I’ve heard over the last day.

So unless one side here is really going to change what it does, or completely caves, we still have a chasm to leap. I still think the Bruins want Swayman. I don’t think they’re interested in trading them. I think they want to keep them. And I think despite everything that’s happened, Swayman’s first choice is to be a Bruin.

Now, I just don’t know, after what happened Monday, how they’re going to get back talking again. I don’t know if they have anything scheduled. I don’t know where this is going to go.

The one thing I did know was that after what happened Monday, everybody was going to have a cooling off period to figure out where they want to do. Was Swayman still wanting to be a Bruin, or would he ask for a trade? I think we’re still getting through that process now of coming back to the table, whenever that’s going to be.

I still think at this point in time, I’m not convinced Swayman is going to take eight times eight. So, and again, I think his choice is to be a Bruin, although, you know, the other day was certainly emotional.

So we’re kind of at a standstill again right now, Kyle. I’m not sure where we go from here, though. I just don’t think we’re close enough yet for a deal. The way the Bruins look at it, they’ve moved a long way, the way Swayman moves, that looks at it, he’s moved to. I still think we need another move. Someone’s got to move again to get this done, and I don’t know where it’s going to come from.”

Bukauskas: “So eight by 9.5 (million), not only is that McAvoy contract, that’s also Andre Vasilevski’s deal signed with Tampa. That was a few years ago, of course, before he won his two cups, but after his winning the Vezina.

I wonder if this does get settled, the long-term damage of not only this negotiation but also the arbitration hearing last year. Remember when was that in January, sometime when Swayman was named to the All-Star game last season in Toronto, what did he bring up that night, going through that arbitration process and saying hearing things that no player should ever hear. Swayman is an emotional guy, Elliot …”

Friedman: “Yes, he is.”

Bukauskas “… it’s part of what makes him such a great competitor. Such a great goaltender. How worried are you, of no matter where this ends up going from here, the relationship between player and team is damaged to the point where it has some long-term effects?”

Friedman: “Well, look, I think he’s emotional, which is why everyone is taking a time out right now. I think that’s pretty normal, but Kyle, if Jeremy Swayman decides to sign for eight years with Boston, it’s as far as I’m concerned, it’s over. If you take an eight year deal with the Bruins, you’re saying you know what, clean slate. We’re moving on in a good way, in a good way.”