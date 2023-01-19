NHL Rumors: The Bruins interest in Bo Horvat, and the Sean Monahan to the Avs would make sense

Bruins trade talks with the Canucks about Bo Horvat have picked up recently

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: A source is saying that trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks have been picking up recently. Talks have revolved around center Bo Horvat according to the source.

The source added:

“I know they’re one of about five really interested teams for Horvat but obviously the price is high. Of course these GM’s want some kind of security that they will be able to extend Horvat and bring him in with term but can you blame him if he wants to test the market with the season he’s having?”

The source said that other interested teams are the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, and Seattle Kraken.

Pierre LeBrun mentioned that Bruins could also be interested in Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn.

An NHL executive source said that to the starting point in any trade talks involving Horvat could start with top prospect Fabian Lysell and a first-round pick. Multiple sources have said that Canucks would want Lysell.

The Avs have Sean Monahan on their trade target list

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens will need to decide if they are going to trade forward Sean Monahan at the deadline or not.

The Colorado Avalanche are looking for centers and Monahan is one of the players on their list of potential targets. They may not have the assets to land Bo Horvat, and Jonathan Toews contract could be an issue.

Pierre LeBrun has also linked the Avalanche to Monahan.

Monahan needs to get and stay healthy if a team is going to trade for him. He should be returning very soon from his foot injury that has kept him out of the lineup for six weeks.

If the Avs were to acquire Monahan, it would give them a second-line center and allow J.T. Compher back to the third line where he’s better suited. There is a fit and a deal would makes sense for the Avs.