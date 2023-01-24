NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils

Two options for the Calgary Flames on the wing

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames are looking for top-six winger to play on the right side. Florida Panthers Anthony Duclair and St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko are two options.

Duclair’s been out all year with an Achilles tear and is getting close to returning. He played on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau last year and carries a $3 million cap hit through next season. The Panthers will need to move $3 million in salary when Duclair is ready to return, and if they remain out of the playoffs, they could move him.

Would Flames think that Tarasenko and coach Darryl Sutter could co-exist? On paper it would look good.

The Devils may not be the only ones who like Timo Meier

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Goodbye, Gabby on San Jose Sharks pending RFA Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Timo Meier, the latest as you talked about on Saturday.”

Friedman: “Some of the reporters in San Jose went to ask him, and you know, he kind of, he didn’t say no, but I think it’s generally understood that if San Jose gets into a position where they’re close somewhere, Meier and his agent, who’s Claude Lemieux are going to be allowed to talk to teams.

So as far as I know, no one has been allowed to do it yet but I do think the Devils like Meier. Obviously, I don’t think they’re the only ones but I’ve… The other teams in the East expect the Devils to do something major. As so we’ll see if that happens but I think Meier’s definitely one of the guys they like.

Marek: “New Jersey going to corner the market on Swiss hockey players? Whether it’s Nico Hischier or Jonas Siegenthaler, are they going to bring Timo Meier into the mix as well?

Friedman: “Now they got to find a way to get Roman Josi.

Marek: “There you go. Good luck with that one.”