NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames are Still Open for Business

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on the NHL Network when asked about the Calgary Flames and if they have any more plans this offseason.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jamie Hersch: “Yeah, and earlier this summer, another goalie was on the move north of the border as the Flames sent Jacob Markstrom East. The Flames have been very busy so far under GM Craig Conroy, the last couple of seasons.

Do you have any updates on their plans for the rest of this offseason?”

Pagnotta: “Craig Conroy’s phone lines are wide open. His door to his office is open. If you want to send him a fax, if you still do that, do it. He’s willing to listen.

Can Sidney Crosby Have Another 40 Goal Campaign?

You’ve got Nazem Kadri that they are willing to trade. Now, Naz has no-movement clause. My understanding is he would, he would be willing to go a little bit more east. Not necessarily back home to Toronto, but somewhere in that vicinity.

In addition to him, Rasmus Andersson, they’re willing to take calls still on Andersson. He has another year left on his contract. Has some no-trade protection, but there’s some belief within the Flames, and within the National Hockey League, that this might be his last season as a Calgary Flame. That the Flames will be seriously looking at moving him this season, if something isn’t done over the course of the summer.

MacKenzie Weegar generated some interest over the summer as well. I believe St Louis, before they went the direction of Philip Broberg, were kicking tires on that. I know around the draft there were some discussions. But Calgary willing to listen on Weegar as well.

So right now, Calgary is kind of open. They’re unofficially entertaining the whole thought process of a full-on rebuild. They haven’t officially gone in that direction yet, but if they’re willing to listen on Kadri and Andersson and Weegar and (Jonathan) Huberdeau even, you’ve got to imagine that that rebuild session is not that far behind.

So we’re going to keep tabs on that certainly, and everybody should, if the Calgary Flames pretty much open for business, if they get the right packages in place.”

NHL Rumors: The Latest on Some Remaining Restricted Free Agents

Hersch: “Yeah, very interesting. And they’ve made big blockbuster deals even just a season ago, or a summer ago I should say, so definitely worth keeping an eye on.”