NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames making some call to gauge the market

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie & Dhali show when asked about the Calgary Flames, their situation with all their pending UFAs, and could they move any?

Rick Dhaliwal: “The tire fires are not Vancouver. They’re all over the rest of Canada. But take me to Calgary because I’m going to be fascinated to see what they do with their UFAs (Chris) Tanev, (Nikita) Zadorov, (Noah) Hanifin, (Elias) Lindholm.

Like what’s going on here? How, do you see all these guys moving in Calgary?

Freidman: “Like if you were asked me today I’d say yes, but I think the thing is, you know, things can always change. Number one, I think the Flames have begun making some phone calls around just gauging the market. I don’t think anything is imminent. But I think they’re calling and just saying okay, if this guy is available, what are you thinking?

And you know, and the reason I always say to be careful about making any certain pronouncements, is that you know, Hanifin was really close to (signing *audio issue) and it changed when they started losing a few games.

So I think you always have to remember that things can change and what was true yesterday may not be true tomorrow. So that’s careful. But I think they’re calling around. I think they’re gauging the market and I think they have three defensemen there as you mentioned, nevermind Lindholm, like, you can see teams like Edmonton, although I don’t know if they can ever make a trade with them, like Toronto, like Vancouver like other teams in the league who are good, being interested in some of those players.

