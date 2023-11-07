NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames – Noah Hanifin, Dustin Wolf and Jonathan Huberdeau

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Michael Andlauder Doesn’t Hold Back episode on the Calgary Flames.

Marek: “Alright. Speaking of tough, tough situation in Calgary. Albeit the Flames played better against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night. Firing 46 bucks at Jake Oettinger. Dallas is a really good team. Obvious statement. Calgary Flames end up losing their fifth in a row. Big night for Connor Zary, first game.

Friedman: “He looked good.”

Marek: “First goal. He looked really good. Second star, fantastic.

But, you know the story around the Calgary Flames is what’s happening to some of their impending free agents. We all read Eric Francis’s piece on Tuesday about ceasing discussions. You’ve written about Noah Hanifin, taking a pause in his decision here with the Calgary Flames. What is the latest with the Flames?

Friedman: “Look, I think they’re gonna wait and see. I think they’re gonna give it a couple more weeks. Like you know, my November 1st number, four points out after November 1st on the games, you make the playoffs between 10 and 15% of the time.

The four teams this year, Edmonton. I’ll take my chances with that one. Calgary, San Jose and Pittsburgh. That’s going to be an interesting one.

Look, I think they’re gonna let it play out over the next couple of weeks. I think the Hanafin one was, someday I’d like to know how close that one actually was because I think it was pretty close. I think it was a big extension. I think all of a sudden the Calgary’s pulling back. Hanifin was like, you know what, I’m not here for a rebuild.

I think they’re gonna just try to work this out and I wouldn’t be surprised if more kids get a chance to play. Like, I am wondering if Dustin Wolf is going to get a shot here somewhere.

But it’s probably the right thing to do. It’s not an easy thing to do, but it’s probably the right thing to do. And, but to me, the biggest question is (Jonathan) Huberdeau and he’s not blameless. Like he has to give them everything he’s got, but I have heard that a lot of the conversation has been about, what do we have to do to get this guy going and to make them comfortable? And what kind of player do we need to get? How do we make this work because when you’re in year, a year one of eight you can’t just throw up your hands and say, I’m done here.

You know, night or on Wednesday night, he didn’t play the last 90 seconds with them down a goal. You don’t have to award him ice time that he may not deserve, but you do have to work on creating an environment where he can be successful.”