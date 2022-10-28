NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes and Ethan Bear

Update: The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear, forward Lane Pederson and retained 18 percent ($400,000) of Bear’s salary for a 2023 5th round pick.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Friday’s The Jeff Marek Show – Beaudreau Finally Reaches 600 Wins on Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear.

“Just one sec Jeff. I do want to say I think it’s possible we may be get some Ethan Bear movement today. I think it’s possible.

I’m not saying I guaranteeing it but I think it’s possible we get closure on this one.

Marek: “If you feel like starting a fire.”

Friedman: “That’s as much arson as I’m doing right now.

Pierre LeBrun: Bear is on a one-year deal at $2.2 million. The Hurricanes are talking to multiple teams.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Thursday’s The Jeff Marek Show – Brad Marchand Returns on Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear.

Marek: “Thought on Ethan Bear. Carolina Hurricanes. Rod Brind’Amour is coming up here at the bottom of the hour. What’s happening with Bear?”

Friedman: “I was thinking this was going to get sorted out one way or the other this weekend.

Obviously, I think the Canucks have been around there. I think the Leafs have been around there. I think Washington was around there but I think that was closer to the draft. I’ve wondered if that makes any sense for the Sabres.

Look, the kid wants to play. Like I’ve said, I don’t think this is anything nefarious from the Hurricanes. They’re a good team and they’re going with their best roster but the kid wants to play.

It was pointed out to me, I didn’t mention it Saturday night Jeff, but you know every player, when you go into a building where that player was traded from or released from, or discarded in any way you want to put it, you want to play. I heard it was really tough on Bear to not get to play in Edmonton last week when the Hurricanes were out there.

Carolina feels, and quite rightly in my opinion, they shouldn’t have to accept a bad trade or eat salary for him.

The one thing I do wonder if he gets put on waivers, to see if anyone takes the salary, and I’ve heard that if he clears and he’s sent to the American Hockey League to play for the Wolves, he’ll do that. He just wants to play. At the end of the day, I can’t fault anybody for wanting that.”