NHL Rumors: The Dallas Stars Sent Three to Watch the Montreal Canadiens-Ottawa Senators

David Pagnotta: A big list of scouts listed to attended the Ottawa Senators – Montreal Canadiens game in Montreal: Dallas Stars (3), Boston Bruins (2), Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Toronto Maple Leafs (2), Winnipeg Jets (2), Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 1200 radio in Ottawa on the Dallas Stars scouting the Ottawa Senators – Montreal Canadiens game on Tuesday.

Dreger: “Now if we zero in on Dallas because, as you’ve identified, the three scouts at that Montreal- Ottawa game night. You know, Dallas has a cap team. They don’t have cap space. So it’s, it’s dollar-in dollar-out.

Do they have a want or a need? Absolutely. Every team does. In Dallas this case, I wondered about center but they feel like they’re pretty deep upfront.

You know, I got poking around with the Stars night. It seems like they’d like to add a defensemen. To what degree? Well, that’s interesting, right? I mean, it’s been enough speculation around (Jakob) Chychrun. That, that might be too high rent for the Dallas Stars. But then they’re looking, probably at Mike Matheson. Maybe (David) Savard. Maybe some other pieces that, that line up with the Montreal Canadiens.

So there’ll be lots of reasons I would think defensively for the Dallas Stars to want to take in that game on that game on mass.”

Host: “And maybe an Erik Brannstrom as well, depending on …”

Dreger: “Yeah, maybe.”

Host: “…to the, to the degree maybe they’re looking at here.”