NHL Rumors: The Detroit Red Wings Looking for Depth

David Pagnotta: With Dennis Bernstein on the Detroit Red Wings turning things around and what they could look to do ahead of the deadline.

Kate Pettersen: “Well and we’re also talking about Detroit here, and they have been red hot under Todd McClellan, winning seventh of their last nine games. They’re chasing that wild card spot, and it sounds like they’re also going to be looking to add depth. What can you tell us there?

Pagnotta: “Well, they would, they’re kind of fishing to see where the right fit is. They maintain this pace and DB, you know Todd McClellan better than anybody here with his experience in Los Angeles. If they can maintain this pace of play, then Steve Yzerman is certainly willing to reward this group by finding some pieces.

Now they’re not going to go out and dish out some of their young talent and prospects just for a short-term fix. They have, like all season, they have been looking to bring in complementary pieces that fit the core of this group. But again, depending on how this team performs, that will dictate how active they’re going to be. And with how they’re playing with, with McClellan behind eventually be seven wins in nine games. He’s got them on track.

Bernstein: “Well, I think the outcome of Todd’s installation here is it wasn’t a roster issue, it was more coaching issue, right? There’s accountability now. He got people’s attention. Think you saw after the other, other night, Todd had no problem calling out Justin Holl. Said he had a bad game, which he, you know, I’m sure if you asked him, he would play better. So that’s what I saw him four and a half years here in Los Angeles, Dave and Kate. Like he built this team, he put in structure. They got to the playoffs. And this team, if they’re going to play this way, they’ll be in the playoffs.

Now, the question is, can they do any damage in the playoffs, I’m not sure. But I think that when Stevie Yzerman put Todd in saying, ‘Look, I really can’t make too many big moves at my roster.’ The one big lever I can pull is Todd McClellan, and it’s worked like a charm for him so far.

