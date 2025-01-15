NHL Rumors: The Front-Runners for John Klingberg, and Trades Before The Four Nations Starts

The front-runners for John Klingberg are…

TSN: John Klingberg has been skating, working his way back, and is now at the point where he needs to join a team to get to the next level of his recovery according to Darren Dreger on the early addition of Insider Trading.

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently don’t have room on their roster, so they’d need to make a move, but there’s a good relationship been the Leafs and Klingberg.

“I know that the Ottawa Senators have expressed some interest, the Edmonton Oilers’ blue line has been a question mark all season long, so no doubt that Stan Bowman is in this game, and really what was a longer list has been narrowed down to five-to-seven teams.”

TSN: Darren Dreger on who are the front-runners for John Klingberg.

“But if it isn’t Toronto, then likely Edmonton. So we’ll see how that plays out.”

Western Conference Injuries: Wednesday the 15th

We could expect some moves right before the start of the Four Nations Face-off

TSN: The NHL trade deadline is seven weeks away and the Four Nations Face-Off starts in four weeks. Darren Dreger polled each GM and spoke to a number of them, asking how the trade deadline would be affected.

Some GMs view the start of the Four Nations as a soft deadline and will want to get some deals done, like there was before the Holiday roster freeze last month.

“There’s been some media speculation around the league as to whether or not you can actually make a trade during the 4 Nations and you can. There are no restrictions around that.

It’s a surprise to me, anyway, the league and the players association didn’t give it any consideration as to whether they needed to create any sort of stop, or block, or restriction around player movement or trade activity. It depends on the GM that you talk to, but some look at the 4 Nations as a bit of a bump, ‘Let’s get going, let’s get some trade activity before the 4 Nations.'”

NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Continue to Look at Their Options

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? We’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.