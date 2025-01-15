Western Conference Injuries: Ducks, Stars, Wild, Utah, Canucks, and the Golden Knights

Harvey Valentine: Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry returned to the lineup after missing four games for personal reasons.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that forward Mason Marchment is a couple of weeks away. He’s back in Dallas skating. He’ll wear a bubble/cage when he’s ready to return. He’ll need media clearance and how he’s able to breathe will depend on when he returns.

Sean Shapiro: Stars GM Nill said it’s hard to put a timeline on Tyler Seguin until he starts skating.

Dave McCarthy: Stars forward Roope Hintz left in the first period with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Auston Matthews. He’ll be re-evaluated when they get back to Dallas.

Jesse Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, and defensemen Brock Faber and Jared Spurgeon skated before practice yesterday. Defenseman Jonas Brodin was doing off-ice workouts but has not started skating.

Eastern Conference Injuries: Wednesday the 15th

Matt Komma: Utah Hockey Club defenseman John Marino made his season debut. He suffered a back injury this offseason and had surgery on October 23rd.

Matt Komma: Utah placed forward Dylan Guenther on the IR retroactive to January 8th.

Darrin Bauming: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek returned to the lineup last night. He’s been out for six weeks with both upper- and lower-body injuries.

Robby Stanley: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel returned to the lineup after missing one game with an illness.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.