NHL Injuries: Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Penguins, and the Kraken

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard left last night’s game in the first period. Coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t have an update after the game and they hope to know more today.

Defenseman Darnell Nurse hasn’t played in a preseason game yet. There’s hope he’ll get into one or two and is expected to be ready for their season opener. He suffered an undisclosed injury in the Stanley Cup Final.

“We feel Darnell is going to be ready for regular season,” coach Kris Knoblauch said Saturday morning. “We feel he’s going to be ready to play one, if not two exhibition games.”

NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Kings, Devils, Maple Leafs, Utah, and the Jets

Alex Boumgartner: Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell was in the lineup last night. He’d been day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

TSN; Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine left last night’s game with an apparent knee injury. He left the arena on crutches and a knee brace.

“For us we have to keep going & that’s what we’re going to do. We’ll see is this short-term? Long-term? We don’t know. He’s going to be evaluated and we’ll keep going,” head coach Martin St. Louis said following the game. “Hopefully it’s not too serious.”

Patrik Laine goes down after a knee-on-knee contact. Doesn’t look good. He had to leave the game. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cXrNTOzK4L — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 28, 2024

Defenseman David Reinbacher also left last night and was also on crutches with a brace on his left knee.

This didn’t look like a lot of contact, but Reinbacher left the game in a lot of pain after this play.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/oMgLy28Dfe — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 28, 2024

NHL Rumors: An Interesting Situation as Igor Shesterkin Tries to Reset the Goalie Market

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson hasn’t skated since Tuesday, and he won’t be skating today. The Penguins did have two off days in that span. He’s been rehabbing a shoulder injury.

“I’m confident that he’s going to make progress here,” Sullivan said. “So right now, his status is day-to-day. I know our group is working with him. Progress is being made. So I’m confident that we’ll have success.”

Emerald City Hockey: Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma on whether defenseman Vince Dunn will get into any preseason games: “he’s progressing that way.”

Forward Andre Burakovsky was wearing a no-contact jersey as a precaution and “he’s also progressing” according to Bylsma.