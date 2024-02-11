NHL Rumors: The Latest On Sean Walker And Alexandre Carrier

On The Sean Walker Philadelphia Front

Frank Seravalli Of The Daily Faceoff: Most figured Sean Walker would be a decent peace come the NHL Trade Deadline for the Philadelphia Flyers. Few could have expected Walker would become a hot commodity.

Yet, here we are. Walker’s trade value has no question been boosted over the last several weeks. A pending UFA with a low 2.65-million dollar cap hit is attractive. It is like getting Dan Boyle without quite the offensive upside. Walker can occasionally contribute offensively and his defensive play has markedly improved again.

The skating speed ranks high in the 90th percentile but no other skill particularly stands out. Walker plays well enough though and the 2nd/3rd pairing defenseman is perfect for a contending team.

Sadly, there are some concerns. Walker has little or no playoff experience (two games). Furthermore, the amount of teams interested may warrant a second-round pick as opposed to a first. Time will tell there but the defenseman is an attractive option for several teams including Tampa Bay.

More On Alexandre Carrier

Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff: So, Alexandre Carrier remains one of those defensemen that gets looks as the trade deadline draws closer. With less than four weeks until the deadline, teams are starting to look in other directions for defenders. Like the Philadelphia Flyers and Sean Walker, Nashville knows it has something.

Teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks have been talked about for awhile now. Both need a right-handed defensemen. Walker fits that bill but so does Carrier and at a fraction of the cost. Keep in mind, Barry Trotz still has Tyson Barrie to move too.

Unlike other teams, Trotz could keep Carrier and still move Barrie and maybe another defenseman. Again, nothing is set in stone. Now, Philadelphia appears set in moving Walker whereas Nashville is feeling offers out. It becomes more interesting as February moves along as to what may happen next.