NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild and RFA goaltender Filip Gustavsson

Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli on the Minnesota Wild and Filip Gustavsson and what is the best deal for him with Jesper Wallstedt in their pipeline.

Seravalli: “I think if you’re the Wild, that last thing you want to do, even though they’ve got, they’ve got a prized prospect coming in net, the last thing you really want to do is, your team finally gets over the dead cap money and you’ve got to go out now and find the next guy.

Like Jesper Wallstedt is only 20 and he had good numbers in the AHL last year in Iowa.

The last thing you want to do though is, is find yourself in a tough spot where you need more in net and you don’t have it. I don’t know.

I could see a path there for a multi-year deal. It’s just, it’s been slow going to this point for the Wild and Gustavsson.”

Seravalli: “I just look at it and I look at the trends, especially this summer, and I say teams are making it clear they don’t want to pay goalies big money.

Maybe just look yourself into a good situation in that Wild team. Hundred plus points last year. Probably going to be pretty good again. And when they finally get over the hump of this dead cap money, they’re probably going to be really good.

Don’t you want to be the guy in net?”

Gregor: “Well, if you’re Minnesota and let’s say it just goes arbitration, I don’t see the numbers of Gustavsson that say he’s going to get significantly higher than (Ilya) Samsonov, right?

Like he might get a little bit. But let’s just say for the most part Frank, he’s at $3.5 (million).”

Seravalli: “Yeah.”

Greger: “If you’re the Wild, you’d probably then want to get a two-year deal, right? You’d put in your two years before one.”

Seravalli: “Oh yeah, of course you would. You’d walk him right to free agency.”

Gregor: “Yeah.”

Seravalli: “Well that’s, that’s the only think is, that’s the thought process that they’d have to work through is, do you want one year, which puts him back in RFA again, which then allows him to get extra leverage.

Think about this. There’s been a couple of teams that have gone down that path. I think the Winnipeg Jets did it with Andrew Copp and that essentially signaled the end. Copp played one more year in Winnipeg and then he was gone.”