NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild are Interested in Marc-Andre Fleury and He Might be Okay With It

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

“Another name to watch in Chicago is Marc-Andre Fleury. One of the teams that has interest in Minnesota. Bill Guerin and Marc-Andre Fleury won a Stanley Cup together in 2009 and I think this ones is going to be investigated. We’ll see how everybody feels over the next 42 hours you said?”

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Multiple sources have said that Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin has been checking out the goaltender market and could be zeroing in on Chicago Blackhawks Marc-Andre Fleury.

Before the Wild signed Cam Talbot in 2020, the Wild tried to acquire from the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s believed that back then Fleury would have been willing to waive his no-trade clause and is willing to do so now.

The Blackhawks want a first-round pick and Wild GM Bill Guerin has said multiple times he doesn’t want to move their first. He may be willing to move their second-round pick

When Cam Talbot was injured in the Winter Classic, Guerin quietly started checking out the goalie market.

Talbot:

“We don’t really have control. That’s all Billy and the brass upstairs, so as players, we can only control what we can control on the ice,” Talbot said. “We love this group and at this time of the year, you want to go to battle with the guys that have been there the whole year with you.

“I can’t say enough about how our team sticks together and fights for one another and plays hard for one another. We like our group, but obviously that’s up to Billy if he thinks he can improve anything.”