NHL Rumors: The Nashville Predators Have Other Moves in Mind

The Nashville Predators have other moves in mind

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor talking about how the Nashville Predators have to have something else in mind after they moved Alexandre Carrier seemingly earlier than needed.

Gregor: “This is the hard part, Frank, and people might, but I look at Montreal, and you could say they got better today in the trade, right? I think we, probably right now today, they’re better. But do they really want to be better today?

You know what I mean, like, it’s why not wait until the deadline, right? Because what if you all of a sudden, you know win six of your next 10?”

NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks Strike a Trade Early Again this Season?

Seravalli; “Because they did Nashville a favor here. Nashville wants, they got the better player in exchange for Nashville getting cap space today.

Nashville is up to something. There was a time and reason to do it today. Maybe later on if Nashville moved Carrier somewhere else, they don’t end up moving on from Baron in exchange for a proven commodity.”

Gregor: “So then you only like this deal if Nashville makes the follow up trade for them?”

Seravalli: “Well, yeah, they’re they’re going to do something, I just, it’s a matter of when. Proven commodity for question mark. That’s, that’s what the deal was. And if you’re Montreal, you jump on that every day of the week.”

Michael Gallagher: Heard on Thursday that the Predators are pushing hard for Sabres Dylan Cozens.

Jimmy Murphy: “I’d keep an eye on at least one of, if not a combo of Skej, Novak, and Stiga going the other way.”

Jim Biringer on RG.org: A source said that Predators are clearing cap space. The move may not happen right away, but it’s coming. They’d created over $4 million in additional cap space.

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers Trade Package for Kaapo Kakko Had to Include a Defenseman

The Predators are looking for help at center and could have their eye on Buffalo Sabres Dylan Cozens. He’s under contract for five more years at $7.1 million. The Predators may have to include one of Tommy Novak or Fedor Svechkov. A source said maybe Novak and a first-round pick.

The Predators are also looking for a top-four defenseman. The Sabres Bowen Byram has been in the rumor mill of late.