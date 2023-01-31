NHL Rumors: The New York Islanders, and the Los Angeles Kings

Bo Horvat had been thinking the Islanders as a possible free agent destination

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Bo Horvat is hoping to have some contract extension talks with the New York Islanders. They haven’t started yet but have been told they’ll take place shortly.

“And one of the things that is interesting is that the Islanders are apparently amongst a list of teams that he probably would have had on his list of preferred destinations had he gone to July 1st free agency from another team this summer so keep that in mind.

The bottom line here is that Lou Lamoriello after making that trade apparently told Horvat: I didn’t make this trade just to get a rental player out of you, he wants to sign Bo Horvat and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets it done.”

The Islanders can’t be finished trading if they want to contend

Kevin Kurz of the Athletic: So the New York Islanders believe they can make a run at it after they added Bo Horvat yesterday, adding a boost to their scoring and power play. GM Lou Lamoriello will do what he can to get an extension in place for Horvat.

After the moving on Anthony Beauvillier and the 25 percent salary retention, the Islanders will still have about $9 million in projected deadline cap space. They could use another forward and one that can get to the net.

This will be Islanders’ fourth consecutive year without a first-round pick and their prospect pool is thin.

The Kings goaltending situation may not get resolved until the offseason

TSN: The Los Angeles Kings may be talking internally about their current goalie situation, but they may have to wait until the offseason when there are more options available according to Pierre LeBrun. Pheonix Copely is 15-3 this season and a free agent. Only Cal Petersen is signed for next year

“Jonathan Quick is up, he is 37 years old, they have to attend the goaltending position, but I’ve been told they are not that interested in pending UFAs like Cam Talbot or Antti Raanta. They are looking for a long-term fit.”