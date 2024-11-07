NHL Rumors: The New York Islanders are Looking for Defensemen, and Some Options

The New York Islanders are looking for defensemen

The Fourth Period: The New York Islanders have been hit with injuries and GM Lou Lamoriello is believed to be looking for defensemen. They don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with this year, so they may need to get creative.

If there were to acquire a player with a decent sized salary cap hit, they’d need to move some salary out.

Potential trade options for the New York Islanders

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders are without five regulars due to injuries – Anthony Duclair, Mathew Barzal, Adam Pelech, Mike Reilly and Alexander Romanov.

If the Islanders were to become sellers, pending UFA forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri would prime candidates to be moved. Both hold trade value. The Islanders don’t have much depth down the middle and they don’t have anyone to replace him.

Forward Anders Lee has one more year left on his contract and he could be moved in the offeason.

Defenseman Noah Dobson is a pending RFA and could be looking for big money on an eight-year deal.

Potential defenseman trade options

Jon Merrill and Declan Chisholm Minnesota Wild – The Wild has started the season well and may not be interested in moving anyone at the moment.

Scott Perunovich – St. Louis Blues – Has some offense to his game.

Erik Gustafsson – Detroit Red Wings – Has another year left on his contract at $2 million per.

Cam Fowler – Anaheim Ducks – A bigger swing than the players mentioned above. He’s got a year left at $6.5 million. The Islanders might need to move salary and a top-four defenseman – Adam Pelech has three years left at $5.75 million. Would the Ducks even want someone with term.

The Islanders will likely go for the cheaper option if they are to make a move.