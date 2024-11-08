NHL Rumors: The New York Islanders Checking Their Option But Don’t Expect Much

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on the New York Islanders, and their early season frustration. Islanders coach Patrick Roy is trying to calm things, and GM Lou Lamoriello is seeing what options could be available, but don’t expect any big moves.

Pettersen: “If we shift over to the east, let’s talk a little bit about the Isles. Bit by the injury bug. Their blue line is a bit of a mess. Dave, do you think changes are imminent there, or still too early, like some of the other teams?”

Pagnotta: “You know, Kate, it might be a little bit early. Frustration seeping into the Island as well, like Nashville. And we’re seeing a little bit of that from up top as well, at least behind the bench with, with Patrick Roy, but trying to calm things down a little bit.

Unfortunately, their defense right now pretty depleted. Lou Lamoriello, according to a few other teams, the Islanders, maybe they, maybe Lou won’t like the fact that teams are talking about them, but they’re starting to explore the marketplace for defensemen.

Problem is they don’t have a ton of cap space, so any significant impact move is going to have to result in money in, money out. Other than cosmetic type changes, which Lou and management feel they can handle internally.

I don’t know if Patrick Roy enjoys having to rotate some guys in and out of the lineup in their bottom pair, but that’s really the cards that, that they’re dealt with. None of the injuries that they’re plagued with at the moment are season ending, so they have to be cognizant of the salary cap and bringing Mat Barzel back, and Adam Pelech back into the lineup.

So yes, they’re looking, they’re exploring its due diligence from Lou and the staff on the Island. But it doesn’t sound like anything impactful anyway, is imminent right now.”