NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Stars, Kings, Sens, Pens, Sharks, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks and Jets

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Eric Francis: The Calgary Flames have placed forward Anthony Mantha on the IR and recalled Dryden Hunt.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment missed last night’s game.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev skated on his own yesterday in a no-contact jersey. He’s still a ways away. He fractured his clavicle on the second day of training camp.

Dan Greenspan: Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson left in the second period after taking a puck to the face. There wasn’t an update after the game.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a concussion.

Forward Shane Pinto missed his seventh game with an undisclosed injury. Coach Travis Green said he’s getting close.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kevin Hayes is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward Matt Nieto and Bryan Rust weren’t able to play last night.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jake Walman missed last night’s game due to an upper-body injury. He’s day-to-day and will be traveling with the team on their four-game road trip.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway was in the lineup last night.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point missed last night’s game. The Lightning now have six days off and coach Jon Cooper said that played a role in Point not playing last night.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews wasn’t on the ice yesterday. Coach Craig Berube on if Matthews will be in the lineup this weekend: “That’s to be determined still. It’s hard for me to answer that question knowing what I know right now with him today.”

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube thinks that defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and forward Connor Dewar could use a few more AHL games.

“Hopefully get a couple more games down there I think is important for both since they’ve been out for a long time. I think they need more games to get up to speed”

Dan Greenspan: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser left last night’s game in the first period after taking an illegal check to the head hit from LA Kings Tanner Jeannot. Jeannot was given a match penalty.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jaret Anderson-Dolan was in a regular jersey at practice yesterday. Defensemen Ville Heinola was still in a no-contact jersey.