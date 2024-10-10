NHL Rumors: Could Igor Shesterkin Go Less Than Eight Years, and Why Leak the Rejected Offer Report?

Igor Shesterkin isn’t insisting on an eight-year term

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Igor Shesterkin had hoped to have a deal done by now. The number that he’s looking for still hasn’t been reached yet.

“Obviously a big year for the Rangers and it remains to be seen if he’ll hold firm to that because at this point it’s believed while he may be not insisting on an eight-year deal, perhaps Shesterkin will go something a little shorter than that if the Rangers meet his number. They haven’t got there yet and this is obviously a number that’s going to reset the goalie market. That’s going to be well above what Price got if Shesterkin gets it and he appears ready to stick to his guns.”

NHL News: Linus Ullmark Signs Four Year Extension with the Ottawa Senators

Why leak the rejection?

Larry Brooks: “I do not know the source of Kevin Weekes’ information and I won’t speculate. But what possible benefit could NYR derive from leaking info that would turn their fan base against their franchise goaltender? The night before the season-opener, no less. I just don’t get it.”

Igor Shesterkin wasn’t thrilled with the rejected offer report

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: Sources are saying that Igor Shesterkin’s camp wasn’t thrilled with the leak that they rejected the New York Rangers’ eight-year, $88 million offer. wasn’t able to confirm the numbers.

There is no need to panic that a deal hasn’t been reached by the start of the season, and talks will likely continue beyond opening night.

The Rangers highest-paid player is currently Artemi Panarin at $11,642,857. An $11.7 million cap hit would be 12.9 percent of the salary cap. When Panarin signed his deal, it was 14.29 percent of the cap.

NHL Rumors: Igor Shesterkin’s New Salary Cap Hit Could Be $12 Million

A slow start to the season or an early injury would remove some of Shesterkin’s leverage. A hot start would only increase it.