NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators May Not Want to Pay the Asking Price for Linus Ullmark

Shawn Simpson: Have been told that the Boston Bruins aren’t that optimistic that the Ottawa Senators will pay the asking price for goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Don’t know what the Bruins are asking the Senators for but it does seem like Ullmark is open to the idea of playing in Ottawa and maybe signing long-term.

Shawn Simpson: The Senators first-round pick, 25th overall, should be enough to land Ullmark. The cost to acquire goaltenders has never landed a big return.

The Senators are desperate for a goaltender but who else is?

NHL Rumors: Who is Still Keeping an Eye on the Goalie Market

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staois continues to work the phones with goaltending his top priority. They continue to talk to the Boston Bruins about Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark carries a $5 million cap hit in the last year of his contract and any team that trades for him will likely want an extension in place.

The asking price remains high and league executives say the Bruins are looking for a center. The Bruins would be interested in Shane Pinto but were told by the Sens that they are not interested in trading him.

Jimmy Murphy: Multiple sources have said that the Boston Bruins love Shane Pinto but the Ottawa Senators are reluctant to trade him.

Ullmark knows his days could be numbered in Boston. On the Leafs Nation Podcast to Nick Alberga and Carter Hutton:

“If you’re part of that chess piece where they can use you as a trade piece to become better, they’re going to do it. That’s the business side of it. There’s no feelings attached or anything like that, it’s just business related. You have to take it as a business decision and not a personal decision.”

Ullmark is owed a $1 million bonus on July 1st.

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins

If the Senators can’t add a bigger-named goalie, they could look to upgrade on Anton Forsberg and move out his $2.75 million cap hit (one year remaining).