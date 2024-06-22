NHL Rumors: Who is Still Keeping an Eye on the Goalie Market

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show talking about the goalie market and who could be looking.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “So Kemper is gone. Markstrom is gone. We’ll see about Ullmark.

Friedman: “I’m gonna throw another name out there, out there at you and that’s John Gibson. And I think there are some teams …

Marek: “I believe that.

Friedman: ” .. looking into Gibson. I think the Jersey did, but obviously they’re off the table now. I don’t know if that’s a fit in Ottawa.

But the thing I have, the thing I’ve heard about Gibson is that Anaheim is not crazy about retaining money there.

Marek: “I believe that.

Friedman: “So that’s gonna, that’s gonna be complicated.

And I’ll say this, another team and we’ll never know what he’s thinking because he just doesn’t like to tip his hand, but I suspect that Detroit is in this goalie market to some degree.

Marek: “Well see that’s interesting because it seems very much and I was going at this one a second ago, and I do, like there’s another name out here that I do wonder about. Although that would leave the team with, with no netminders because the other one’s a UFA and that’s the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tristan Jarry. (The Penguins re-signed Alex Nedelkovic after the segment aired)

But does it not feel like with Kuemper gone, Markstrom gone, the music is starting to get softer and softer and you know not, not everyone’s gonna be able to have a chair here at this one.

Yeah, I think there’s a risk of that but if you still got one of the guys standing, then you’re feeling good about it. I’m, I’m also very, like I said Toronto was in on Markstrom. I know there’s been a lot linking them to Laurent Brossoit, which I think is true.

I also wonder, the other guy I wonder about for Toronto is Anthony Stolarz, who’s here in Florida. I don’t know what his future is going to be, but he was very good for them this year. And I’ve had like, I had one manager say to me when Stolarz came in, in game 4 and he got bombed. He goes, he just texted, he goes, I hope that really kills his value because we really like him. So, I kind of, I kind of got a good laugh out of that one.

Marek: “Old London. Maybe he goes wherever Mark Hunter ends up. Old London Knight goaltender there. We shall see, we shall see, mumble mumble mumble.