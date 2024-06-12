NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators Working the Goalie Market Hard

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: League sources have said the Ottawa Senators are working hard to find a goaltender. GM Steve Staios has talked the Boston Bruins about Linus Ullmark.

An executive said they are one of the more aggressive teams after Calgary Flames Jacob Markstrom. Another executive said they may have kicked tires on Nashville Predators Juuse Saros.

The New Jersey Devils may be willing to offer the No. 10 pick in the draft and could be the front-runners for Markstrom. The Sens have spoken with the Flames to see if there could be a deal.

A league executive believes the Flames would be asking the Senators for a first-round pick and a prospect. The Sens have the No. 7 and 25 picks in the draft but they are a little thin on prospects.

Markstrom would want to waive for a contending team. Would he think the Senators are a contending team.

The Senators tried to trade for Bruins Ullmark before the trade deadline and offered up Joonas Korpisalo in the deal. Korpisalo has four years left at $4 million per and that didn’t interest the Bruins.

It may take Jakob Chychrun, a first, and another pick to land Ullmark according to a league source.

Shawn Simpson: “There’s no way I’m trading the 7th pick for Saros, Ullmark, or Markstrom. But I could see the Devils using the 10th pick. They have a really good team that’s only a goalie away. There’s also a ton of pressure to take the next step.”

