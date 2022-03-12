NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins Could Use Some Scoring Help

Hextall wouldn’t mind adding a bit of scoring

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall thinks they do have enough scoring but wouldn’t mind adding more.

“I think you look at our defense, we’ve been pretty healthy all year, obviously. Would we like to add a little bit up front? Yeah, that would be a fair statement. But I think every team, again, would like to add a little bit up front or maybe on the backend.

“So I feel good. I don’t feel like I have to do anything. But if we can get better, we’re certainly going to try.”

Finding someone with a bit of term would also interest Hextall.

“If the right thing comes up, if it will help us short-term but also a little bit longer-term, we would certainly look at it. We want to be as good as we can going into the . … If everything aligns and we can add someone that helps us for the push here, we’ll definitely do it.”

Pierre LeBrun: Believe the Penguins would like to add a scoring top-six winger with term and would prefer a ‘hockey deal.’

Looking at some winger options for Evgeni Malkin

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: It’s obvious that the Pittsburgh Penguins need scoring help, a forward that can contribute offensively on a consistent basis. A right winger to play with Evgeni Malkin.

They need someone who can play in their top-six, so they’ll need to think big. From the list below, doesn’t think they’ll end up landing any, but the Penguins should at least be making offers for them.

J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – I could cost a first, Kasperi Kapanen and/or John Marino and a prospect.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – Would cost a first. Canucks Jim Rutherford loves Marcus Pettersson and Kapanen. Maybe Samuel Poulin would need to be included.

Rickard Rakell – Anaheim Ducks – A pure rental. Sources saying the Ducks want a first-round pick. Not as good as Miller or Boeser but would fit nicely with Malkin.

Claude Giroux – Philadelphia Flyers – Reports have the Flyers looking for at least one NHL player. Would they be interested in Kapanen? A first-round pick and Poulin? Flyers would need to retain salary. It doesn’t make much sense given the high price.