NHL Rumors: The Process is Underway in Calgary, and a Deal in Principle That Fell Through

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Frank Seravalli when asked about how far along the Calgary Flames in potentially moving some players.

Ailish Forfar: “Frank, you’ve been writing a lot about those Calgary Flames and some of the assets that they have and may or may not move. Your latest one up two hours ago, Noah Hanifin.

So what’s the latest in terms of some of the big names player, big name players in Calgary. If they can be moved, if they will be moved. And Jacob Markstrom course one of them that didn’t want to be moved. So I wonder for you, like how, how far along are we to understanding where the Flames are out in this process?

Seravalli: “Oh, they’re in the process of moving them. And, you know, the longer this has stretched on, I don’t have anyone definitively, a primary source, that would have direct knowledge of the conversations that has indicated that Noah Hanifin has told the Flames he’s not re-signing there, but it certainly feels like that has been the decision. That the Flames are sort of well down the track of, of beginning the process to move on from Noah Hanifin.

They’ve, as I’ve mentioned, they’ve got the market cornered on defense. They’ve got not just in Hanafin, but also in Chris Tanev, the two premier rental defenseman that are available.

And then on the Markstrom front. I’d be real curious to see how and if that develops any further. I don’t think there’s any ability to reconnect with New Jersey based on the way things played out.

My understanding is that New Jersey and Calgary had a deal in principle that they agreed to last week that for whatever reason, didn’t get across the finish line and had nothing to do with Jacob Markstrom. He wasn’t the person that scuttled this deal.

So, they were again pretty far down the track on getting something done and it just didn’t. It didn’t cross the finish line. So I don’t know why that is. And with regards to Markstrom, I just don’t know how big the market is outside of potentially a team like New Jersey, for teams to sign up to take on, as well as he’s played, that type of term. It’s not incredibly significant, but the extra couple years.

The game of goaltending musical chairs, teams realize that they, there’s like 30 goalies or 35 goalies up for grabs every summer. There’s no real need to get locked in unless you feel like that person is not just a difference maker but you really crave the stability and or don’t have anything else in your pipeline that might be able to be a difference maker. You know, I don’t know how big the market for that is outside of New Jersey.”