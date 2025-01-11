NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are Finding out the Value of J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks are smart to educate themselves on the value of J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Jay Onrait show on the Vancouver Canucks

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “The big story on insider trading for you guys this week was the fact that you guys reported the Canucks are at least listening, at least taking calls on not just JT Miller, but Elias Patterson as well. And you know better than anyone, Pierre that even though we’re two months away from the deadline, Jim Rutherford isn’t one to wait for deadlines to make moves.

So my question for you would be something of this magnitude, a Miller trade, a Pettersson trade, could it actually come together rather quickly?

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Don’t Regret Not Trading Elias Pettersson Last Season

LeBrun: “I mean, listen, it’s possible, but these are complicated transactions if they happen at all. There’s no question. I mean, they’re doing more than listening. They are engaged with teams because they are gauging the market to see what teams feel about each player and what teams what the level of interest is in each player.

Again, it may be that nothing happens. But they have no choice but to be doing this because of the way this is played out. Because of the way we know very publicly now the team has talked about it publicly, some of the tension in the dressing room. The relationship between Miller and Patterson, all this is out in public now.

So the Canucks are doing the smart thing, I think management-wise, engaging the interest in each player in the market to educate themselves. To find out where this could head, if anywhere. And so, yeah, they are engaged with teams.

It’s important to point out again that J.T. Miller has a full no-move. I mean, he controls his fate. And as of a couple days ago, when I checked in on it, he had certainly not asked for a trade, and the Canucks had not approached his camp about waiving. So that may happen at some point, maybe, but it hasn’t happened to this point.

Again, I like to throw the odd fact, you know, so we’ll see where that goes. I mean, people continue to link him to the New York Rangers for obvious reasons. Obviously, played there before. But again, at this point, the sense I have is the Canucks are talking, and they’re not sure themselves where this may lead.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Want To Stay As Contenders With Any Potential Trade

In terms of Patterson, I mean, the thing that I know some teams are talking internally about is, obviously they love the talent on this guy, but before they decide to go next level and potentially getting more serious with Vancouver, how comfortable are they with an eight-year contract that’s in year one that pays at $11.6 million, given the way he’s played this year. Obviously hurt right now, but he’s on the mend here soon. So these are all things that are happening. They’re all real. Will it lead to trades? Time will tell

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.