NHL Rumors: The San Jose Sharks will listen to teams calling about Erik Karlsson

TSN: Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading that if a team approached the San Jose Sharks about Erik Karlsson, they would listen.

“But if a team were to approach him on Erik Karlsson, who is having such a wonderful season for the (San Jose) Sharks, he (Grier) would at least be open to listen to that conversation.

It should be noted Karlsson has a no-movement clause in his contract; he has a hefty cap hit at $11.5 million. This would have to be a case where he wants to go and the team works with him. But the fact they’re open to have that conversation is something to keep an eye on as March 3 trade deadline gets closer.”

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: The eight-year contract that Erik Karlsson signed with the San Jose Sharks on June 17th, 2019 carries a no-trade clause, but Sharks GM will talk to teams if they are interested.

“I’ll listen, but at the end of the day too, a lot will depend on Erik too,” Grier said after the NHL GM meeting Tuesday. “He’s got the trade protection and what he wants to do. I know right now he’s happy. He’s happy in San Jose. His family’s happy there. And we’re thrilled with how he’s playing.”

The 32-year old Karlsson leads are defensemen with 24 points and 10 goals.

“So maybe there’s a scenario where a team comes asking for him , because I do think he’s a difference-maker. He’s someone who can go out there and win you a game — or win you a series, for that matter — so maybe something will come up down the road. We’ll see.”

Grier added he’ll continue to talk to Karlsson and other veterans as the season progresses, being honest with them and seeing what they are thinking going forward.