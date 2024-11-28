NHL Rumors: The St. Louis Blues Should Be Aggressive With Their Roster As Well

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein discussing the St. Louis Blues. They were aggressive towards their head coaching position and should be towards their roster. They could use some scoring help.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnotta: “Shifting over to St Louis, they make their coaching change different scenario. Boston’s in a playoff spot, or right, right in the thick of things. The St. Louis Blues are not.

They’re way behind the eight ball. They’re behind a lot of people’s predictions, myself included. I thought they would be part of a wild card discussion, but they’re not there yet. Injury to Robert Thomas, certainly didn’t help. He’s back.

But what else does this team mean? They only have four players DB in double digits in scoring?

Bernstein: “Yeah, well, they need their internal players to play better. number one. But I think that Thomas, that’s the difference between Boston and St Louis. When you take a guy like Thomas out of the lineup, that the team really runs through him offensively, and now he’s back. Now you can forward if you’re already to say, Let me wait here. Like I changed the coach, different system, my best players back. Maybe that’ll get us some traction over the next seven to 10 games.

If not, if you get to game 30 in game 35 and you’re still struggling offensively, I think you have to look at some other options, maybe down the middle, maybe a two, three center, or scoring winger as well.

Pagnotta: “Yeah, I think that’s certainly something that they would look at. I know for some reason Colton Parayko’s name started popping up again. We, we’re guilty in that.”

Bernstein: “We contribute to that.”

Pagnotta: “In past seasons. So far now …

Bernstein: “”Sorry Colton, but you know that’s, that’s the business.

Pagnotta: “Yeah. On the bright side we haven’t heard much about him, at least concrete stuff anyway, right now. Because I think there are looking, and Army is looking to add some offense to this group.

They’ve got about five and a half billion in cap space. They’re willing to make moves. They have been riddled a little bit with injuries on the back end as well, but they’re 30th DB. They’re 30th the National Hockey League in goal for per game, and Doug Armstrong and Alex Steen want to address that at some point.

That’s going to be something as well to take a look at as the St Louis Blues, I mean, look, you know, in past seasons, it’s defense. And there are some teams that would still love to shore up their blue line, but we’re noticing more and more teams looking right now to find ways to supplement their offense …

Bernstein: “It’s hard to score

Pagnotta: “… and add extra scoring.

Bernstein: “And I’ll say this, if they’re that aggressive with the coach. Where you fired a coach after 22 games, (in audible) you got to be more, you got to be that aggressive with your roster, right?

Is this the only, look, it could be very well happening. Monty’s done it before. He comes in, changes paradigms, play teams, plays a lot better. Maybe to hope for a reboot of 2019 where they replaced the coach and they won a Stanley Cup. But right now, if you that aggressive with a coach, please be that aggressive with your roster.

