NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Looking To Trade For Winger

Maple Leafs looking to add upfront

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet 590 talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs and what their trade deadline plans may be like.

“I think Toronto is looking for another winger. I just think they are trying to find someone else to play with Tavares and Nylander and see if they can unlock something a bit more. Are they getting a rental or a guy with term? That depends on the situation. If you are the Maple Leafs, don’t you see this as a year where you go for it? Look at the way you are going. Look at the way Matthews is going. Look at the way some of the star players are going. Just go for it. The way the Leafs are playing and the way it is setting up, you are going for it this year. This is a year where you say, “I’ve got all of these poker chips in front of me. I am pushing them in. I am going for it.”

Friedman adds that the Hurricanes trade gets them down to 46 contracts. That gives them some flexibility but it doesn’t mean they are going to acquire three or four players.

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Darren Dreger was on TSN 1050 talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs desire to add another forward.