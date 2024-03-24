NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Likely Can’t Afford Both Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi

First Up (TSN): Darren Dreger when asked if there is a long-term future for Max Domi with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi are pending UFAs.

Host: “TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, our guest here on Leafs Breakfast. Max Domi coming off a four assist game and there’s been some conversation in the city in the last couple of weeks about Domi’s future in Toronto. Of course a pending UFA signing the one-year deal worth $3 million. I think there’s mutual interest between Domi and the Leafs to make this more of a long-term fit here, Darren?

Dreger: “Well, I would say how can there not be, right? But I would apply that to both Max Domi and Todd Bertuzzi. The obvious issue though is, you know, with the Nylander extension kicking in, Matthews extension kicking in. Even though the cap is going up, you know, the Maple Leafs don’t have the bottomless pit here.

So if you’re going to find a creative way to convince these guys to avoid unrestricted free agency, it’s coming out of expense somewhere else. You know, who’s playing on your fourth line? How many entry-level contracts can you have playing in the National Hockey League? How many, you know, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth-ranked defense can you have playing nightly in the NHL? Because that’s the given take when, when you’re trying to hoard really good players.

And the other thing I would say is, you know, even though the fit is obvious right now, with Domi, Bertuzzi, and Matthews, you know, there’s been some struggles with Matthews, or with Domi and Bertuzzi at various times of the year. They’re playing great right now but it hasn’t been that way, all the way through to this point of the season.

And more importantly, these guys are at an age where the money matters. The term matters. So because they’re a good fit right now, I think it’s gonna take a lot more. I do.

You know, for the players to avoid the open market. Tyler Bertuzzi is going to get paid. So is Max Domi, I just don’t think that Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be able to afford them. Maybe one of them. Maybe one of them if there’s a slight concession but I don’t think they can afford both.