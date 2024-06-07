NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and their Free Agents

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie & Dhali show when asked about the Vancouver Canucks and their pending free agents.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “What are you hearing about the Canucks and some free agents, Elliott? They haven’t done (Nikita) Zadorov. They haven’t done (Elias) Lindholm. (Dakota) Joshua, (Tyler) Myers. Nobody. I mean, they haven’t signed any of their free agents in the season and …”

Friedman: “There’s still time.”

Dhaliwal: “There’s still time. But what are you hearing? Like is, is could they get close with anybody here? I mean, there’s some big names out there still not done.”

Friedman: “Well, don’t forget Rick, there’s the (Lou) Lamoriello line which is, when you have time use it.”

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.”

Friedman: “And you know, Jonathan, Jonathan Marchessault was upset, or he said last week to a reporter in Vegas, you know, they haven’t even called me yet. And some of the Golden Knights fans were very upset.

There’s what the players think and there’s what the team thinks, and even the agents recognize what the team thinks. The, the agents look at it, it’s June 4th you know, we still have a month until the, three weeks until the draft. You know, there is time to sort this out.

And what I believe that Canucks are trying to do first and foremost, like with Myers, I think they know what the deal is going to look like. If Myers is to stay, I think Myers is aware of what the deal is going to look like and I think the Canucks are aware of what the what the deal is going to look like. So they can put it in the side, say we need this much to get Myers done because we know that’ll work. And I think everybody’s there was aware of that.

Now, I think they’re trying to take some bigger swings and some of their guys, Joshua, ah, Zadorov, I, like I think they know exactly what it’s going to take to sign Zadorov. I’m just not convinced they’re going to be able to get there.

Lindholm, I think they’d love to keep him and I think the press was on to keep them as I said, I think previously, but I just think it’s gonna be so hard.

So what I think the Canucks are doing right now, Rick, is they’re looking at what do we have to do to get some of these things done. And I think that’s what this is about right now, is what might they have to move out or what’s it gonna cost them to move out things or create the space that they’re going to need to create to sign some of these players.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Vancouver Canucks

I think they have a very good idea of what’s gonna take the cost to get, to keep Zadorov. I think the question becomes now, what do they have to move out or how do they move it out to be able to do things like that?”