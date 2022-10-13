NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are in no rush with a Bo Horvat extension

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Bo Horvat contract extension negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks.

“The Horvat contact is going to hang out there. Is it going to become a distraction for him? Maybe. You guys know this.

The Canucks are in no hurry to sign Bo Horvat. They did not want to get into a situation where they had both J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat hanging out there. Well, they get done, so now they are okay with Miller and Pettersson.

They’d like to keep Horvat. He’s a bit of luxury. There’s no hurray there.

So does that become a distraction? Ray and I have often talked about on the podcast, some players are okay with playing with the uncertainty of contract. Others, not so much.

Bo Horvat’s a good dude but let’s see how he fares in the early goings here.”

They’d like to keep Bo Horvat, they would, but it feels like there’s a concession required, it’s going to have to come from the players side and I don’t know what that looks like. Either in term or in money.

But the messaging I continue to get is that there is no hurry. I’m sure that, that frustrates Bo Horvat and his agent but that’s the position of the Vancouver Canucks and I don’t suspect that’s going to change.

So, if the player softens in his demand. Maybe.

Price: “That’s mid-season you’re thinking? Some time during the season.

Dreger: “I would think so just because you don’t want it to become more of a distraction because inevitably we’re going to have serious speculating on the trade value of Bo Horvat.

I mean, that’s just inevitable. It’s obvious right? So, knowing Jimmy the way we know Jimmy and Patrik Allvin as we get to know him as an NHL general manager, it would make sense without drawing that deadline pretty clear, that they would think, we got to know by mid-season where this is headed so that we can initiate conversations and really see what the market is out there.